onemillion

A collection of resources for practicing penetration testing
Determine if a domain is in the Alexa or Cisco top one million domain list. The package provides a user interface and API for easy access, with installation available via pip or git clone. The tool checks if the domain lists have been updated today, compares etags, and searches for the given domain in the lists.
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.
A command that builds and executes command lines from standard input, allowing for the execution of commands with multiple arguments.
A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike
An open-source shellcode and PE packer for creating and managing portable executable files.
Rip web accessible (distributed) version control systems: SVN, GIT, Mercurial/hg, bzr, ...