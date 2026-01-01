NSFOCUS Threat Intelligence
NSFOCUS Threat Intelligence (NTI) is a threat intelligence platform that collects and analyzes security data from multiple sources to provide organizations with actionable intelligence. The platform gathers data from a global network of sensors, honeypots, managed networks, public and private feeds, open-source intelligence, social media, and the dark web. NTI processes threat data in real-time and provides expert-driven analysis to identify emerging threats, assess their potential impact, and outline mitigation strategies. The platform tracks threat actors and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), offering insights into their motivations and capabilities. The platform includes threat scoring and prioritization capabilities to help organizations focus on the most critical threats. It delivers intelligence through customizable reports, dashboards, alerts, and email notifications. NTI integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM and SOAR platforms to automate workflows and streamline threat response. The platform provides global threat coverage and includes value-added services such as threat modeling, vulnerability assessments, and incident response support. The interface is designed for security analysts at various skill levels and offers flexibility to adapt to changing threat landscapes and organizational needs.
