CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation, along with a callback for when data is sent to the TAXII Server's inbox. Installation: Manual install git clone https://github.com/MISP/MISP-Taxii-Server cd MISP-Taxii-Server apt-get install libmysqlclient-dev # for mysql_config pip3 install -r REQUIREMENTS.txt You'll then need to set up your TAXII database. As you're using MISP, you'll likely already have a MySQL environment running. mysql -u [database user] -p # Enter Database password mysql> create database taxiiauth; mysql> create database taxiipersist; mysql> grant all on taxiiauth.* to 'taxii'@'%' identified by 'some_password'; mysql> grant all on taxiipersist.* to 'taxii'@'%' identified by 'some_password'; mysql> exit; Now configure your TAXII server cp config/config.default.yaml config/config.yaml Now, with that data, copy config/config.default.yaml over to config/config.yaml and open it. Edit the db_connection parameters to match your environment. Change auth_api -> parameters -> secret whilst you're here as well. Do not forget to set your MISP server's URL and API key at the bottom. If you wish, you can edit the taxii service
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
Automated framework for collecting and processing samples from VirusTotal with YARA rule integration.
Maltiverse automates Threat Intelligence for small and medium-sized SecOps teams, providing an effective and affordable service.
Forager is a threat intelligence tool that simplifies the retrieval, storage, and maintenance of threat data with a user-friendly interface and support for various data sources.