DarkOwl Ransomware API Description

DarkOwl Ransomware API is an endpoint that provides access to darknet data focused on ransomware group activity. The API queries ransomware sites hosted primarily on TOR and Telegram networks operated by criminal gangs and threat actors to detect mentions of organizations that may have been compromised or extorted. The API leverages DarkOwl's darknet data index to enable targeted ransomware searches. Users can query by company website, company name, contact name, or proximity indicators such as products, brands, or intellectual property. The service automatically filters results to a selection of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) websites and blogs. The API provides continuous monitoring capabilities with automated alerting to track a dynamic list of ransomware sources that are regularly updated. The service is designed to help organizations detect potential security incidents affecting their own infrastructure or their suppliers' ecosystems, enabling awareness of vectoring threats through third-party compromises. Search results are focused specifically on ransomware-related sites rather than general darknet content. The API is intended for integration into security workflows through developer tools to provide actionable intelligence about ransomware incidents.