SRA TAXII2 Server

Bearded Avenger is a cybersecurity tool with various integrations and deployment instructions available.
Taxii2 server based on Node.js with MongoDB backend, designed for preview purposes only. Requires modern Linux installation with specific packages installed. Provides endpoints for interacting with taxii services.
QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.
VX-Underground is a vast online repository of malware samples, featuring various collections for cybersecurity professionals and researchers to analyze and combat cyber threats.
A comprehensive list of APT groups and operations for tracking and mapping different names and naming schemes used by cybersecurity companies and antivirus vendors.
A platform providing an activity feed on exploited vulnerabilities.
A set of configuration files to use with EclecticIQ's OpenTAXII implementation for MISP integration.