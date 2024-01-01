Tools to export data from MISP MySQL database for post-incident analysis and correlation.
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator that aggregates feeds from the Internet in an Elasticsearch cluster. It provides a REST API for easy querying, allows analysts to configure confidence levels for feeds, and generates a Hipposcore to aid in determining the maliciousness of observables. It is open source under the AGPL license and integrates well with Cortex and TheHive.
Automatically create yara rules based on images embedded in office documents.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.
Threat hunter based on osquery and Salt Open, querying open network sockets against threat intelligence sources.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
Lists of sources and utilities to hunt, detect, and prevent evildoers.