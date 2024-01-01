Hippocampe 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator that aggregates feeds from the Internet in an Elasticsearch cluster. It provides a REST API for easy querying, allows analysts to configure confidence levels for feeds, and generates a Hipposcore to aid in determining the maliciousness of observables. It is open source under the AGPL license and integrates well with Cortex and TheHive.