Hoplite HopliteDNS Description
HopliteDNS is a DNS-based security solution that leverages the Hoplite Threat Intelligence Platform to provide security monitoring and enforcement capabilities. The service enhances the Domain Name System to protect against existing and emerging threats by integrating threat intelligence into DNS resolution. The solution can be deployed by changing DNS resolver configurations on endpoints, routers, or firewalls. For larger corporate networks, internal DNS resolvers and Active Directory servers can use HopliteDNS as DNS forwarders. HopliteDNS supports Response Policy Zone (RPZ) delivery for organizations using BIND-compatible, Infoblox, PowerDNS, and Unbound DNS platforms. The service includes a dashboard for monitoring and management. The product operates as a pervasive security layer that intercepts DNS queries to identify and block malicious domains and threats. By positioning security controls at the DNS level, the solution provides network-wide protection without requiring individual endpoint agents or software installations.
