Cognyte Cyber Security Description
Cognyte Cyber Security is an investigative analytics software platform designed for government and security organizations to conduct investigations and generate actionable intelligence. The platform addresses multiple security use cases including investigation acceleration, operational intelligence, and threat intelligence. The solution helps investigative teams shorten investigation cycles and drive conclusive outcomes through analytics capabilities. It provides real-time insights for operational teams to adapt and complete missions. For SOC and investigative teams, it offers threat detection and mitigation capabilities to enable real-time response. The platform includes several solution areas: - Operational Intelligence Analytics for real-time operational insights - Network Intelligence for network-based investigations - Blockchain Analytics for cryptocurrency and blockchain investigations - Cyber Security/Threat Intelligence Analytics for threat detection and response - Decision Intelligence Platform (Nexyte) as the underlying analytics framework The software is built on an open analytics platform architecture that supports a portfolio of investigative analytics solutions. It is designed to help organizations identify, neutralize, and address threats to national security as well as criminal and terror activities. The platform serves hundreds of customers across approximately 100 countries.
Cognyte Cyber Security is Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops developed by Cognyte. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Analytics, Cybercrime, Digital Forensics.
