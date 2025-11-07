Nucleon Malprob
Nucleon Malprob is a malware detection and identification service that uses AI technology to analyze files for malicious content. The platform processes over 200,000 files per day with a reported accuracy rate of 98.8%. The service supports multiple file formats including Windows PE files (.exe, .dll, .sys), Linux ELF executables, macOS Mach-O files, Android APK packages, various script files (.py, .js, .sh, .bat), PDF documents, Microsoft Office documents (.doc, .xls, .ppt), compressed archives (.zip, .rar, .tar.gz), and image files (.jpg, .png, .gif, .svg). Users can access Malprob through a web application at Malprob.io for file analysis and API key management. The platform provides API endpoints for direct integration with existing security solutions, enabling automated file scanning and analysis workflows. The system performs extensive feature extraction from submitted files and uses continuous training on large datasets to maintain detection accuracy. The service is designed to detect zero-day attacks and evolving cyber threats that may bypass traditional signature-based detection methods. Malprob emphasizes privacy and security in its analysis process, with data handling designed to meet privacy standards.
