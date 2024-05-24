VicOne xAurient Logo

VicOne xAurient

by VicOne

Automotive-focused threat intelligence platform with dark web monitoring

Threat Management Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Vulnerability ResearchZero DayThreat AnalysisAttack Paths+2
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VicOne xAurient Description

VicOne xAurient is a threat intelligence platform designed specifically for the automotive industry. The platform monitors thousands of deep and dark web sources, including Tor/Onion hidden networks, social network sites, and global open-source intelligence to identify threats targeting vehicles and automotive infrastructure. The platform ingests over 70 million new data entries monthly and provides contextual attack path analysis mapped to vehicle components and vulnerabilities. Intelligence is aligned with the Auto-ISAC Automotive Threat Matrix (ATM) and regulatory frameworks including ISO/SAE 21434 and UN R155. xAurient delivers multiple intelligence types: attack path intelligence that identifies threat scenarios and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs); supplier vulnerability intelligence covering automotive-specific zero-day and undisclosed vulnerabilities; automotive cyberthreat intelligence from dark web monitoring; and product/brand intelligence tracking vehicle theft, service hacking, asset infringement, and data leaks. The platform uses AI to build customizable product security risk profiles based on prioritized intelligence requirements (PIRs). It provides automated reporting and can operate as a standalone solution or integrate with vehicle security operations centers (VSOC), vulnerability management systems, and onboard intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS). Backed by VicOne's CyberThreat Research Lab and Trend Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), the platform has contributed to discovering over 100 automotive zero-day vulnerabilities in software-defined vehicles, connected cars, and EV chargers.

VicOne xAurient FAQ

Common questions about VicOne xAurient including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VicOne xAurient is Automotive-focused threat intelligence platform with dark web monitoring developed by VicOne. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Vulnerability Research, Zero Day, Threat Analysis.

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