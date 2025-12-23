U.S.T.A. Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform Description

U.S.T.A. (Unified Security Threat Alliance) is a cyber threat intelligence platform developed since 2012 that consists of five main modules: Deep Sight, Brand Protection, Fraud Intelligence, Security Intelligence, and Attack Surface Management. The platform monitors multiple adversarial sources including hacking forums, dark web marketplaces, threat actor communication platforms (Jabber, ICQ, IRC, Telegram, Discord), open sources, and traffic analysis. It collects and analyzes data from these sources to provide verified intelligence. Deep Sight provides curated intelligence briefings on cybercrime findings. Security Intelligence includes account takeover prevention for compromised end-users and employees, breach search capabilities, and a vulnerability module for detection, monitoring and mitigation. Brand Protection offers anti-phishing protection, malicious social media takedown, and VIP protection for critical personnel monitoring. Fraud Intelligence covers compromised credit card information, card fraud point identification, and e-commerce merchant security scoring. Attack Surface Management provides externally discoverable attack surface management, new asset change monitoring, and exploitable vulnerability identification. The platform offers API infrastructure with over 60 APIs for automation and integration capabilities. It includes scheduled reporting, custom analysis requests, investigation request module for analyst support, and anonymized threat submissions from other platform members. The platform serves critical infrastructure sectors including banking, healthcare, energy, defense, telecommunications, and e-commerce.