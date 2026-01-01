EclecticIQ Threat Intelligence Platform Description

EclecticIQ Threat Intelligence Platform is a centralized system for managing cyber threat intelligence operations. The platform aggregates threat data from multiple sources and normalizes it through a unified interface, providing visibility across security environments. The platform includes AI-based threat detection models that adapt to specific industry contexts, infrastructure configurations, and business risks. It uses high-performance search technology to scan intelligence sources simultaneously, reducing response times for threat investigations. The system supports CTI analysts with prioritized insights and contextual intelligence to reduce data overload. For SOC analysts, it provides automated alert prioritization and accelerated incident response capabilities. The platform includes executive reporting features for cybersecurity leadership and offers scalable intelligence delivery for managed security service providers. The platform facilitates collaboration among security teams and enables intelligence-driven decision-making through its centralized command center approach. It processes and analyzes threat data to support both reactive incident response and proactive risk management activities.