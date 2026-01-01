Flare PRISM Description

Flare PRISM is a visualization tool that provides access to threat intelligence data collected by the Flare platform. The tool offers interactive visualizations of various data sources monitored by Flare, organized into categories for threat exposure management. PRISM provides visibility into three main data source categories: Stealer Logs: Access to compromised credentials and stolen data from infected devices, with over 1.3 million new logs added weekly. Telegram Network: Monitoring of threat actor activity across Telegram channels and groups to track cybercrime trends and data leaks. Unit Summaries: Overview snapshots of monitored data across key categories to help prioritize threats. The platform tracks over 1 billion leaked credentials, monitors thousands of cybercrime Telegram channels and forums across multiple languages. PRISM serves as a gateway to understand the scope and coverage of Flare's threat intelligence dataset, providing transparency into the sources used for threat detection and prevention. The tool is designed to help security teams detect unauthorized access, monitor cybercrime activity, and gain insights into threat actor behavior across various underground channels and forums.