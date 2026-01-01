Flare PRISM
Visual interface for exploring threat intelligence data sources and datasets
Flare PRISM
Visual interface for exploring threat intelligence data sources and datasets
Flare PRISM Description
Flare PRISM is a visualization tool that provides access to threat intelligence data collected by the Flare platform. The tool offers interactive visualizations of various data sources monitored by Flare, organized into categories for threat exposure management. PRISM provides visibility into three main data source categories: Stealer Logs: Access to compromised credentials and stolen data from infected devices, with over 1.3 million new logs added weekly. Telegram Network: Monitoring of threat actor activity across Telegram channels and groups to track cybercrime trends and data leaks. Unit Summaries: Overview snapshots of monitored data across key categories to help prioritize threats. The platform tracks over 1 billion leaked credentials, monitors thousands of cybercrime Telegram channels and forums across multiple languages. PRISM serves as a gateway to understand the scope and coverage of Flare's threat intelligence dataset, providing transparency into the sources used for threat detection and prevention. The tool is designed to help security teams detect unauthorized access, monitor cybercrime activity, and gain insights into threat actor behavior across various underground channels and forums.
Flare PRISM FAQ
Common questions about Flare PRISM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Flare PRISM is Visual interface for exploring threat intelligence data sources and datasets developed by Flare. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CTI, Credential Monitoring, Cybercrime.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership