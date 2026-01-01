Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM)
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM)
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) Description
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is a portfolio of integrated security solutions designed to provide visibility into attack surfaces and improve security posture through threat intelligence and adversary simulation capabilities. The portfolio includes two primary platforms: OpenCTI - A threat intelligence platform that organizes and manages cyber threat intelligence to enhance decision-making and accelerate incident response. It provides a centralized view of the threat environment and enables dissemination of actionable insights across security operations. OpenAEV - An Adversarial Exposure Validation platform that performs continuous assessment, prioritization, validation and remediation of exposures in the attack surface. It utilizes threat intelligence to simulate real-world attack scenarios and optimize cyber defenses including tools, processes and personnel. The XTM suite incorporates AI capabilities through Filigran Agentic AI, which automates threat management workflows from collection to action. The platform includes XTM Hub, a central forum for accessing resources, sharing tradecraft and fostering community collaboration. Filigran offers the platform through multiple deployment models including SaaS managed cloud instances, on-premises Enterprise Edition with advanced features, professional support packages with custom integration workshops, and training courses through Filigran Academy. The platform supports over 300 connectors for integrating threat intelligence sources and third-party security solutions.
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) FAQ
Common questions about Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation developed by Filigran. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Simulation, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership