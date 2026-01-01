Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) Description

Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) is a portfolio of integrated security solutions designed to provide visibility into attack surfaces and improve security posture through threat intelligence and adversary simulation capabilities. The portfolio includes two primary platforms: OpenCTI - A threat intelligence platform that organizes and manages cyber threat intelligence to enhance decision-making and accelerate incident response. It provides a centralized view of the threat environment and enables dissemination of actionable insights across security operations. OpenAEV - An Adversarial Exposure Validation platform that performs continuous assessment, prioritization, validation and remediation of exposures in the attack surface. It utilizes threat intelligence to simulate real-world attack scenarios and optimize cyber defenses including tools, processes and personnel. The XTM suite incorporates AI capabilities through Filigran Agentic AI, which automates threat management workflows from collection to action. The platform includes XTM Hub, a central forum for accessing resources, sharing tradecraft and fostering community collaboration. Filigran offers the platform through multiple deployment models including SaaS managed cloud instances, on-premises Enterprise Edition with advanced features, professional support packages with custom integration workshops, and training courses through Filigran Academy. The platform supports over 300 connectors for integrating threat intelligence sources and third-party security solutions.