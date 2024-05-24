SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform
SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.
SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform Description
SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based cybersecurity solution that provides comprehensive threat intelligence and digital risk protection services. The platform offers real-time threat detection capabilities, monitoring for brand impersonations, phishing domains, and vulnerabilities across multiple environments including the dark web, social media platforms, and cloud buckets. Key features include External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for visibility into external-facing assets and services, Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) with site takedown and automated remediation capabilities, and an early warning system that alerts organizations to potential threats before they cause damage. The platform introduces Agentic Threat Intelligence (ATI), which uses AI-powered agents to autonomously track threats, assess context, and trigger appropriate responses without human intervention. This approach aims to address the scalability challenges of conventional threat intelligence tools. SOCRadar XTI provides monitoring services across various sources including dark web forums, social media platforms, and cloud environments. The platform delivers intelligence on new vulnerabilities, attack methods, sectoral cyber attack campaigns, supply chain attacks, and threat actor groups. The solution features a customizable dashboard for alarm management, integrations with various product groups, and scalable usage options that allow organizations to adjust their software usage based on changing needs. The platform supports incident response workflows and provides actionable insights to help organizations make informed decisions about their security infrastructure and investment priorities.
SOC Radar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is developed by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Threat Detection, Threat Intelligence.
