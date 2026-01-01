Kela Proactive Defense
Kela Proactive Defense Description
Kela Proactive Defense is a threat intelligence platform that provides exposure intelligence across multiple security domains. The platform combines Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) capabilities. The platform focuses on identifying compromised assets and identities by monitoring various sources. It provides automated defense mechanisms designed to address credential-based attacks and other exposure-related threats. The system delivers real-time intelligence to help organizations detect and respond to potential security breaches before they occur. Kela Proactive Defense serves multiple client types including businesses, enterprises, law enforcement agencies, government organizations, and GenAI developers. The platform offers actionable intelligence with an exposure-centric approach, emphasizing automation to reduce manual security operations workload. The solution requires verification before account activation due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence it handles. It provides a free trial option for organizations to evaluate the platform's capabilities before committing to a commercial deployment.
Kela Proactive Defense FAQ
