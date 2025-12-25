Bitdefender Link Checker Logo

Bitdefender Link Checker

Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats

Threat Management
Free
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Bitdefender Link Checker Description

Bitdefender Link Checker is a free online tool that analyzes URLs to identify potential security threats before users visit them. The tool scans submitted URLs for malware, phishing attempts, and fraudulent websites. The service operates through a three-step process: AI-powered engines scan the URL for threats, cross-reference it against updated security databases while analyzing site behavior, and provide a safety verdict within seconds. The tool can analyze both standard and shortened URLs, expanding shortened links to reveal their true destination before scanning. Users can submit URLs by pasting them directly into the web interface or from their device's clipboard. The tool is designed to detect common scam indicators including suspicious domain names, recently created websites, and known phishing patterns. Bitdefender Link Checker leverages threat intelligence databases that receive continuous updates to provide real-time protection against evolving cyber threats. The service is backed by Bitdefender's cybersecurity expertise and the same technology used in their commercial security products. The tool requires no installation or registration and is accessible through a web browser. It is intended for individual users who need to verify the safety of suspicious links received through email, messaging apps, or encountered while browsing.

Bitdefender Link Checker FAQ

Common questions about Bitdefender Link Checker including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bitdefender Link Checker is Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats developed by Bitdefender. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Fraud Detection, Free Tools.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
452
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
170
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →