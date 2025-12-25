Bitdefender Link Checker Description

Bitdefender Link Checker is a free online tool that analyzes URLs to identify potential security threats before users visit them. The tool scans submitted URLs for malware, phishing attempts, and fraudulent websites. The service operates through a three-step process: AI-powered engines scan the URL for threats, cross-reference it against updated security databases while analyzing site behavior, and provide a safety verdict within seconds. The tool can analyze both standard and shortened URLs, expanding shortened links to reveal their true destination before scanning. Users can submit URLs by pasting them directly into the web interface or from their device's clipboard. The tool is designed to detect common scam indicators including suspicious domain names, recently created websites, and known phishing patterns. Bitdefender Link Checker leverages threat intelligence databases that receive continuous updates to provide real-time protection against evolving cyber threats. The service is backed by Bitdefender's cybersecurity expertise and the same technology used in their commercial security products. The tool requires no installation or registration and is accessible through a web browser. It is intended for individual users who need to verify the safety of suspicious links received through email, messaging apps, or encountered while browsing.