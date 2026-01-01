Kaduu Darknet Monitoring Description

Kaduu Darknet Monitoring is a Swiss-made threat intelligence platform that provides real-time monitoring of the darknet and deep web. The platform operates as an API-driven SaaS solution designed to detect and track cyber threats including ransomware attacks, phishing campaigns, data leaks, and compromised credentials circulating on dark web marketplaces and forums. The platform scans hidden sites and forums to identify mentions of organizational data, credentials, and sensitive information before cybercriminals can exploit them. It provides access to both live and database-driven searches across dark web sources, enabling organizations to discover what threat actors may know about them. Kaduu offers automated white-labeled darknet reports suitable for MSSPs and enterprises. The platform includes a live ransomware threat map that displays real-time cyber threat activity and maintains a database of ransomware attacks with details on affected companies, threat groups, industries, and geographic regions. The solution provides threat intelligence news and analysis from expert analysts who monitor darknet activities. Organizations can integrate the CTI API into their SOC or ticketing systems. New customers receive complimentary onboarding sessions for technical setup and integration guidance. A comprehensive wiki provides technical documentation with search functionality for self-service support.