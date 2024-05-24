Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence)
Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence)
Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) Description
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) is a cybersecurity service that provides organizations with information about potential cyber threats. The service collects threat data from multiple sources including clear web, deep web, dark web, underground forums, human intelligence, and Viettel's proprietary threat intelligence network. The platform delivers real-time alerts about vulnerabilities in systems and software, malware and ransomware campaigns, advanced persistent threat (APT) group activities, leaked data including passwords and credit cards, phishing websites impersonating brands, unmanaged systems within organizations, and unusual behavior on public-facing network assets. The service uses AI and machine learning to filter, analyze, and organize raw threat data, which is then verified by threat analysts before being stored in a threat database. Intelligence is delivered through a portal, notifications, or API. Organizations receive customized dashboards and reports that include sector-specific threats, geopolitical context, and organizational relevance. The service provides support for threat mitigation including assistance with taking down malicious websites, incident investigation, and tailored advice based on business context. The platform integrates with SIEM, IPS/IDS, and ticketing systems. Viettel's team handles over 500 incidents per year and provides ongoing expert support through real-time alerts, monthly and quarterly reports, and tailored recommendations.
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) FAQ
Common questions about Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) is Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support developed by Viettel Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox