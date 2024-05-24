Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) Logo

Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence)

Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support

Threat Management Commercial
Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) Description

Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) is a cybersecurity service that provides organizations with information about potential cyber threats. The service collects threat data from multiple sources including clear web, deep web, dark web, underground forums, human intelligence, and Viettel's proprietary threat intelligence network. The platform delivers real-time alerts about vulnerabilities in systems and software, malware and ransomware campaigns, advanced persistent threat (APT) group activities, leaked data including passwords and credit cards, phishing websites impersonating brands, unmanaged systems within organizations, and unusual behavior on public-facing network assets. The service uses AI and machine learning to filter, analyze, and organize raw threat data, which is then verified by threat analysts before being stored in a threat database. Intelligence is delivered through a portal, notifications, or API. Organizations receive customized dashboards and reports that include sector-specific threats, geopolitical context, and organizational relevance. The service provides support for threat mitigation including assistance with taking down malicious websites, incident investigation, and tailored advice based on business context. The platform integrates with SIEM, IPS/IDS, and ticketing systems. Viettel's team handles over 500 incidents per year and provides ongoing expert support through real-time alerts, monthly and quarterly reports, and tailored recommendations.

Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) FAQ

Common questions about Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Viettel Threat Intelligence (VCS-Threat Intelligence) is Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support developed by Viettel Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.

