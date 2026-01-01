ZeroFox Security On-Demand Investigations Logo

ZeroFox Security On-Demand Investigations provides client-directed intelligence projects conducted by analysts who deliver finished intelligence reports, technical cybersecurity analysis, threat assessments, and research tailored to organizational needs. The service offers various investigation types including executive threat assessments, travel assessments, person of interest investigations, background checks, attack surface assessments, supply chain and third-party risk assessments, and industry and regional threat landscapes. Analysts conduct in-depth analyses on threat actors, online criminal activity, third parties, and potential threats to executives and their families. The service leverages ZeroFox's proprietary threat data lake containing billions of threat data points, along with OSINT, deep web, and dark web sources. The investigation process involves responding to requests for information, understanding specific intelligence requirements, researching across multiple sources, producing tailored finished intelligence reports with key findings and recommendations, and delivering intelligence through a secure portal. The service provides tactical, operational, and strategic intelligence to help organizations manage cyber threats, discover adversary motives, accelerate incident response, and perform background checks and third-party risk assessments.

ZeroFox Security On-Demand Investigations is Custom threat intel investigations by analysts for security assessments developed by ZeroFox. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Dark Web Monitoring, Executive Protection.

