IOC Finder

Parse indicators of compromise (also known as "observables" or "network data" - e.g. urls, email addresses, etc) from text. Documentation (it's interactive!) I'm looking for sponsorship for this project. I have a number of improvements and helpful features I'd like to add and would appreciate some support as I invest this time and focus. If you use this project for in a commercial capacity and/or find it useful, please consider contributing even a small amount. Thanks!