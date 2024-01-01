IOC Finder

A collection of tools and resources for threat hunters.
Parse indicators of compromise (also known as "observables" or "network data" - e.g. urls, email addresses, etc) from text. Documentation (it's interactive!) I'm looking for sponsorship for this project. I have a number of improvements and helpful features I'd like to add and would appreciate some support as I invest this time and focus. If you use this project for in a commercial capacity and/or find it useful, please consider contributing even a small amount. Thanks!
Vectra AI offers an AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform that uses advanced machine learning to detect and respond to cyber threats across hybrid cloud environments.
A threat hunting capability that leverages Sysmon and MITRE ATT&CK on Azure Sentinel
Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.
Signature-based YARA rules for detecting and preventing threats within Linux, Windows, and macOS systems.
Repository containing MITRE ATT&CK and CAPEC datasets in STIX 2.0 for cybersecurity threat modeling.