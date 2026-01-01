Cyble Threat Intelligence Platform Logo

Cyble Threat Intelligence Platform

Centralized threat intelligence platform for aggregating and operationalizing IOCs

Cyble Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) is a centralized platform designed to aggregate, normalize, and operationalize threat intelligence from multiple sources. The platform consolidates intelligence feeds from Cyble's proprietary sources, commercial providers, OSINT, and community sources into a unified dashboard. The platform performs normalization and de-duplication of indicators of compromise (IOCs), enriching them with custom tagging and watchlist capabilities. It includes a threat library bundled with Cyble Vision intelligence and supports integration with various threat intelligence sources. TIP provides analytics and scoring capabilities to prioritize threats based on severity, exploitability, Traffic Light Protocol (TLP) classifications, and organizational relevance. The platform correlates IOCs with malware families and threat actors, enhancing intelligence with advisories, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), YARA rules, and Sigma rules. The platform implements IOC lifecycle management with an active lifespan of 180 days and automatic removal at 365 days. It integrates with SIEM and SOAR platforms through TAXII protocol for real-time data sharing and automated playbook execution. TIP enables security teams to automate workflows with real-time alerts, reducing manual processes and facilitating collaboration through shared intelligence resources across teams.

Cyble Threat Intelligence Platform is Centralized threat intelligence platform for aggregating and operationalizing IOCs developed by Cyble. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, IOC, Malware Analysis.

