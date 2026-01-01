Kaduu Data Breach Detection Logo

Kaduu Data Breach Detection

Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Kaduu Data Breach Detection Description

Kaduu Data Breach Detection provides two methods for discovering leaked data on the deep web and dark web. The platform maintains a database of freely available data leaks collected from darknet forums, Discord channels, Tor sites, and Telegram channels, which is updated daily by analysts. The database search functionality allows users to query indexed leaks using filters such as file name, file type, date range, and data type. Supported file formats include text files, SQL dumps, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, CSV, JSON, and various binary formats. Each leak includes manually added descriptions detailing breach date, data type, number of records, and affected organization. Users can set up alerts via email, API, or webhook when new leaks matching saved search terms are added. The live search capability enables real-time searches across closed hacker forums, Telegram channels, Discord servers, and Tor network sites. The platform uses over 50 hacker forums accessed programmatically through multiple accounts, with searches remaining invisible to other forum users. For Telegram, the system queries 300+ channels using virtual SIM cards. Live search also includes data broker searches for indicators of compromise such as SSH access and compromised accounts. Files smaller than 10 MB can be downloaded directly, and data can be exported in Word, Excel, JSON, and XML formats. The platform offers API and dashboard access for searches. Analysts can acquire specific leaks or stealer logs from specialized forums upon client request.

Kaduu Data Breach Detection FAQ

Common questions about Kaduu Data Breach Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kaduu Data Breach Detection is Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data developed by Kaduu. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →