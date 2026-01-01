Kaduu Data Breach Detection Description

Kaduu Data Breach Detection provides two methods for discovering leaked data on the deep web and dark web. The platform maintains a database of freely available data leaks collected from darknet forums, Discord channels, Tor sites, and Telegram channels, which is updated daily by analysts. The database search functionality allows users to query indexed leaks using filters such as file name, file type, date range, and data type. Supported file formats include text files, SQL dumps, Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, CSV, JSON, and various binary formats. Each leak includes manually added descriptions detailing breach date, data type, number of records, and affected organization. Users can set up alerts via email, API, or webhook when new leaks matching saved search terms are added. The live search capability enables real-time searches across closed hacker forums, Telegram channels, Discord servers, and Tor network sites. The platform uses over 50 hacker forums accessed programmatically through multiple accounts, with searches remaining invisible to other forum users. For Telegram, the system queries 300+ channels using virtual SIM cards. Live search also includes data broker searches for indicators of compromise such as SSH access and compromised accounts. Files smaller than 10 MB can be downloaded directly, and data can be exported in Word, Excel, JSON, and XML formats. The platform offers API and dashboard access for searches. Analysts can acquire specific leaks or stealer logs from specialized forums upon client request.