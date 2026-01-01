Axur AI-Powered Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo

Axur AI-Powered Cyber Threat Intelligence

AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform with real-time monitoring

Threat Management
Axur AI-Powered Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

Axur AI-Powered Cyber Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of cyber threats mapped to an organization's digital footprint. The platform aggregates intelligence from thousands of global threat sources and uses AI to filter, enrich, and contextualize threat alerts based on organizational priorities. The platform enables security teams to create customizable detection rules and monitoring filters tailored to specific threat scenarios, such as ransomware targeting particular infrastructure or region-specific risks. It includes pre-built templates for common use cases covering technology stacks, sector-based risks, and threat actor monitoring. Axur CTI delivers structured threat intelligence reports that include tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), CVEs, indicators of compromise (IoCs), target industries, and geographic information. The platform features a threat hunting capability that provides access to a data lake containing over 17 billion credentials for proactive threat investigation. The solution offers API integration capabilities through TAXII 2.0 for incorporating threat data into existing security workflows. It includes mobile access for receiving alerts and supports multi-tenant architecture for managed security service providers managing multiple clients. The platform provides attack surface mapping functionality and allows security teams to adjust monitoring parameters as threat landscapes evolve.

