Real-time threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & supply chain

Threat Management
Commercial
HackNotice Services Description

HackNotice is a threat intelligence platform that provides real-time monitoring of dark web activity, data breaches, and supply chain threats. The platform collects and indexes data from criminal marketplaces, forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites to identify exposed credentials, personally identifiable information, infostealer artifacts, and breach activity. The service monitors multiple threat surfaces including third-party vendors in supply chains, employee and consumer accounts for account takeover risks, and custom identifiers such as API keys, authentication tokens, and executive accounts. The platform tracks ransomware operations, threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and provides intelligence on breach activity organized by industry, region, and threat actor groups. HackNotice maintains a searchable index containing billions of credentials and records collected from dark web sources. The system alerts users when monitored identifiers, domains, or organizations appear in new leaks or compromises. The platform is designed for security teams to investigate exposures, validate threats, and respond to account takeover risks and supply chain compromises before they result in incidents.

HackNotice Services is Real-time threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & supply chain developed by HackNotice. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.

