ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

ThreatMon is a cyber threat intelligence platform that combines AI-driven analysis with multiple intelligence modules to provide threat detection and response capabilities. The platform includes several core intelligence components: Attack Surface Intelligence discovers, monitors, and secures external IT assets with continuous visibility to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risks. Dark Web Intelligence monitors forums, marketplaces, and underground networks to discover threats targeting organizations, including leaked credentials and illicit activities. Cyber Threat Intelligence tracks Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware trends, and industry-specific risks to provide actionable insights for defense refinement. Fraud Intelligence provides real-time insights to detect scams and fraudulent activities across platforms to prevent losses and protect organizational reputation. The platform incorporates AI-powered capabilities for threat detection, analysis, and response. It includes an MSSP panel that enables managed security service providers to deliver threat intelligence services to their customers. ThreatMon operates as a cloud-based platform that provides data access and monitoring capabilities. The platform tracks over 300 alert categories, monitors ransomware attacks, hacked websites, APT/threat actors, phishing campaigns, and stealer logs to provide comprehensive threat visibility.