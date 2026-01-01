ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence
AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis
ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence
AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis
ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence Description
ThreatMon is a cyber threat intelligence platform that combines AI-driven analysis with multiple intelligence modules to provide threat detection and response capabilities. The platform includes several core intelligence components: Attack Surface Intelligence discovers, monitors, and secures external IT assets with continuous visibility to identify vulnerabilities and mitigate risks. Dark Web Intelligence monitors forums, marketplaces, and underground networks to discover threats targeting organizations, including leaked credentials and illicit activities. Cyber Threat Intelligence tracks Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware trends, and industry-specific risks to provide actionable insights for defense refinement. Fraud Intelligence provides real-time insights to detect scams and fraudulent activities across platforms to prevent losses and protect organizational reputation. The platform incorporates AI-powered capabilities for threat detection, analysis, and response. It includes an MSSP panel that enables managed security service providers to deliver threat intelligence services to their customers. ThreatMon operates as a cloud-based platform that provides data access and monitoring capabilities. The platform tracks over 300 alert categories, monitors ransomware attacks, hacked websites, APT/threat actors, phishing campaigns, and stealer logs to provide comprehensive threat visibility.
ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ThreatMon Cyber Threat Intelligence is AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis developed by ThreatMon. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, APT, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership