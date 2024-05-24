CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Filigran Threat Management Logo

Filigran Threat Management

by Filigran

AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response

Threat Management Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Natural Language ProcessingStixThreat AnalysisCyber Threat Intelligence
Filigran Threat Management Description

Filigran Threat Management is a platform that uses AI and automation to detect, analyze, prioritize, and respond to cybersecurity threats. The platform includes ArianeAi, an AI assistant that allows users to interact with the system using natural language queries for day-to-day workflows. The platform converts raw threat data into STIX format using Natural Language Processing (NLP) extraction capabilities. It generates insights and summaries about threat activity evolution, including indicators and victimology analysis. Users can create threat intelligence reports and generate role-based reports and dashboards customized for different stakeholders. The system includes a Scenario Builder feature that creates AI-assisted scenarios for simulations based on relevant threat intelligence. The platform supports crisis management and Adversarial Exposure Validation exercises. It processes incoming threat feeds and transforms them into actionable intelligence. The platform can be deployed as a SaaS solution or in other deployment models. AI features can be disabled through admin settings if not required. The system does not collect user data for training purposes and only maintains logs for debugging with a one-month retention period on SaaS deployments. The platform uses publicly available models rather than custom-trained models.

Filigran Threat Management FAQ

Common questions about Filigran Threat Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Filigran Threat Management is AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response developed by Filigran. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Natural Language Processing, STIX, Threat Analysis.

