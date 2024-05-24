Searchlight Cyber Cerberus Logo

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus

Dark web investigation platform with comprehensive database and analysis tools

Threat Management Commercial
Searchlight Cyber Cerberus Description

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is a dark web investigation platform that provides access to a database of clear, deep, and dark web sources. The platform includes over 15 years of historic dark web data and creates a mirror image of the dark web for investigation purposes. The platform offers multiple specialized modules including ransomware intelligence tracking, child sexual exploitation material (CSEA) investigation tools, and a Stealth Browser for anonymous dark web access. The Stealth Browser masks investigators' digital fingerprints and allows access to Tor and I2P onions without exposing organizational infrastructure to risk. Cerberus includes case management features for maintaining, auditing, and reporting on multiple investigations across teams. The platform supports automated alerting, reporting, and resource sharing for real-time case building and cross-department collaboration. It provides deconfliction capabilities to prevent duplicate targeting. The platform incorporates AI-powered language translation for the top 10 languages used on the dark web, including Russian, Chinese, and French, using Neural Machine Translation trained on dark web slang. AI Insights functionality automatically summarizes dark web conversations, categorizes threats based on content and context, and analyzes sentiment to detect mood shifts. Cerberus enables investigators to search by keywords, image metadata, or image upload, and allows pivoting on usernames, aliases, and historic activity. The platform is designed for use without technical expertise or special software downloads.

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus FAQ

Common questions about Searchlight Cyber Cerberus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Searchlight Cyber Cerberus is Dark web investigation platform with comprehensive database and analysis tools developed by Searchlight Cyber. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anonymity, Case Management.

