Team Cymru Pure Signal Recon

Threat intelligence platform providing real-time data from 300bn+ daily IPs

Threat Management
Commercial
Team Cymru Pure Signal Recon Description

Team Cymru Pure Signal Recon is a threat intelligence platform that provides access to internet telemetry data collected from over 300 billion IP communications daily. The platform offers access to more than 40 datasets covering various threat categories including NetFlow data, DDoS attacks, botnet information, DNS and host information, malware detection, routing and traffic information, and scanner activities. The platform includes two main products: Pure Signal Recon for advanced threat research, hunting and analysis, and Pure Signal Scout for analysts and incident responders. The system provides real-time threat intelligence to enable proactive defense against threats and monitoring for third-party breaches. The platform features comprehensive tagging capabilities that categorize traffic sources and types including Bogons, CDN, Cloud, NAS, Open Resolvers, Proxies, and Routers. It also tags malicious activities such as bots, controllers, malware, phishing attempts, and spam. Network infrastructure and services monitoring includes controllers, scanners, and VPN usage. The platform supports automation through API integration with SIEM and SOAR platforms, enabling automated workflows and faster threat response. The customizable API reduces manual effort in security operations. The platform is designed to provide situational awareness for security teams to defend against sophisticated adversaries and map potential victims.

Team Cymru Pure Signal Recon is Threat intelligence platform providing real-time data from 300bn+ daily IPs developed by Team Cymru. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Botnet, DDOS.

