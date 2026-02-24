Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Webz.io is a web data platform that collects, organizes, and enriches data from the open, deep, and dark web. It offers three primary product lines: **Open Web APIs** A suite of APIs providing access to a large repository of news, blogs, forums, and review/e-commerce data. These APIs are used for media monitoring, risk intelligence, financial analysis, and brand monitoring applications. **Dark Web APIs** APIs that provide access to data from the deep and dark web, as well as alternative social media platforms. Use cases include tracking data breaches, stealer logs, and threats targeting organizations and executives. Products include a Dark Web API and a Data Breach Detection API. **Lunar** A dark web monitoring platform designed to support incident response workflows. Lunar enables tracking of stolen credentials, compromised assets, sensitive data exposure, and cybercriminal activity. It supports use cases such as account takeover protection, brand protection, identity theft protection, data breach detection, and executive protection.
Common questions about Webz.io including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Webz.io is Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring, developed by Webz.io. It is a Threat & Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Data Breach.
Webz.io offers the following core capabilities:
Webz.io is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize threat & vulnerability management. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Webz.io is built for security teams handling Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Data Breach, Fraud Detection. It supports workflows including dark web api for accessing deep and dark web data, data breach detection api for identifying exposed credentials and breached data, open web apis covering news, blogs, forums, and reviews. Teams typically adopt Webz.io when they need to threat & vulnerability management capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/webzio
Webz.io is a commercial Threat & Vulnerability Management solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://webz.io/ or contact Webz.io directly.
Popular alternatives to Webz.io include:
Compare all Webz.io alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/webzio
Webz.io is for security teams and organizations that need Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Data Breach, Fraud Detection, Osint. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Threat & Vulnerability Management tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/threat-management
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