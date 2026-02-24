Webz.io Description

Webz.io is a web data platform that collects, organizes, and enriches data from the open, deep, and dark web. It offers three primary product lines: **Open Web APIs** A suite of APIs providing access to a large repository of news, blogs, forums, and review/e-commerce data. These APIs are used for media monitoring, risk intelligence, financial analysis, and brand monitoring applications. **Dark Web APIs** APIs that provide access to data from the deep and dark web, as well as alternative social media platforms. Use cases include tracking data breaches, stealer logs, and threats targeting organizations and executives. Products include a Dark Web API and a Data Breach Detection API. **Lunar** A dark web monitoring platform designed to support incident response workflows. Lunar enables tracking of stolen credentials, compromised assets, sensitive data exposure, and cybercriminal activity. It supports use cases such as account takeover protection, brand protection, identity theft protection, data breach detection, and executive protection.