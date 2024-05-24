Feedly Threat Intelligence Description

Feedly Threat Intelligence is a platform designed to collect, analyze, and share open source threat intelligence. The platform uses AI to identify and extract security-relevant information from articles and sources, including CVSS scores, Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs). The platform provides AI-generated summaries of threat intelligence articles and allows teams to organize and share intelligence findings. Users can track cybersecurity news, ransomware campaigns, and other threat actor activities from various open sources. Feedly Threat Intelligence is part of a broader product suite that also includes Market Intelligence for competitive analysis and a News Reader for personal use. The threat intelligence offering is specifically targeted at security teams who need to monitor and analyze open source intelligence feeds to stay informed about emerging threats and vulnerabilities. The platform includes capabilities for tracking multiple threat indicators and organizing intelligence into shareable boards for team collaboration. It processes content from blogs, news sites, and other public sources to provide actionable intelligence for security operations teams.