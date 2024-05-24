FSISAC Cybersecurity Intelligence Description

FS-ISAC (Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center) provides cybersecurity intelligence services specifically for the financial services sector. The organization operates as a member-based community that facilitates information sharing and collaboration among financial institutions. The platform offers intelligence exchange capabilities through its IntelEx service, enabling members to share and receive threat intelligence relevant to the financial sector. FS-ISAC provides security services including cyber fundamentals training and community-based collaboration forums where members can engage with peers on security topics. The organization supports incident response capabilities and conducts exercises to help members prepare for and respond to cyber incidents. FS-ISAC maintains a marketplace for security solutions and offers scholarship programs for cybersecurity education. Members can access various tiers of service with different benefits, and the organization operates through a board of directors structure. FS-ISAC also manages subsidiaries and maintains an affiliate program for partnership opportunities. The platform serves as a central hub for financial sector organizations to enhance their collective cybersecurity posture through shared intelligence and collaborative defense strategies.