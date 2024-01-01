A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
AbuseHelper is an open-source framework for receiving and redistributing abuse feeds and threat intel. Running tests & linter We run automated tests (for Python 2.6, 2.7 and PyPy) and flake8 linter for each repository push. View the logs at https://circleci.com/gh/abusesa/abusehelper. To run the tests locally you need to have tox installed (for example via pip install tox). Then, while in the project directory, run: $ tox Changelog See CHANGELOG.md. Security Announcements AbuseHelper Security Announcement 2016-01. Summary: Multiple places failed to check X.509 certificates leading to possibility to MITM connections. Community extensions This project provides the core AbuseHelper functionality, including choice bots and tools. The AbuseHelper Community repository builds upon the core, for example by offering a fine selection of community-maintained bots. License Files are (c) respective copyright holders if named in the specific file, everything else is current (c) by Synopsys, Inc. Everything is licensed under MIT license, see LICENSE.
