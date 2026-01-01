HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform Logo

HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform Description

HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform is a threat intelligence solution that focuses on identifying and analyzing adversary infrastructure used in cyber attacks. The platform provides access to real-time and historical threat intelligence data related to command-and-control servers, malicious domains, and IP addresses. The platform enables security teams to investigate malicious infrastructure through domain analysis and IP geolocation tracking. It provides visibility into adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to help organizations understand how threat actors operate. The solution includes capabilities to block malicious domains and IPs, disrupt command-and-control communications, and take proactive defensive measures against threats. Users can monitor security metrics, track threat trends, and generate custom reports through an intuitive dashboard interface. The platform is designed to help organizations detect and respond to threats by providing insights into adversary infrastructure before attacks can cause damage. It focuses on tracking the infrastructure that cyber adversaries rely on for lateral movement, privilege escalation, and data exfiltration.

HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform is Platform for tracking adversary infrastructure and C2 communications developed by HYAS. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with C2, Command And Control, Domain Protection.

