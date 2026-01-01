R-MOR RECONIZER™ Description

R-MOR RECONIZER is a cybersecurity intelligence platform that provides visibility into organizational security posture. The platform combines multiple intelligence capabilities including External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM), and Cloud Security Assessment and Posture Management. The platform includes a Dark Web Investigation Engine for monitoring dark web activities, OSINT capabilities for open source intelligence gathering, and Fusion Intelligence for consolidated threat analysis. Additional modules cover Maritime Intelligence, cryptocurrency tracking, Command and Control (C2) detection, and satellite imagery analysis. RECONIZER offers real-time threat monitoring with alerting capabilities, automated vulnerability assessment, and a centralized dashboard for security management and analytics. The platform is available through AWS Marketplace with one-click deployment options and integrates with AWS security services. The company also provides professional services including penetration testing, incident and ransomware investigation, remediation support, cyber awareness training with phishing simulation, virtual CISO and SOC services, and supply chain scanning.