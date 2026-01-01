R-MOR RECONIZER™ Logo

R-MOR RECONIZER™

Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

R-MOR RECONIZER™ Description

R-MOR RECONIZER is a cybersecurity intelligence platform that provides visibility into organizational security posture. The platform combines multiple intelligence capabilities including External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Internal Attack Surface Management (IASM), and Cloud Security Assessment and Posture Management. The platform includes a Dark Web Investigation Engine for monitoring dark web activities, OSINT capabilities for open source intelligence gathering, and Fusion Intelligence for consolidated threat analysis. Additional modules cover Maritime Intelligence, cryptocurrency tracking, Command and Control (C2) detection, and satellite imagery analysis. RECONIZER offers real-time threat monitoring with alerting capabilities, automated vulnerability assessment, and a centralized dashboard for security management and analytics. The platform is available through AWS Marketplace with one-click deployment options and integrates with AWS security services. The company also provides professional services including penetration testing, incident and ransomware investigation, remediation support, cyber awareness training with phishing simulation, virtual CISO and SOC services, and supply chain scanning.

R-MOR RECONIZER™ FAQ

Common questions about R-MOR RECONIZER™ including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

R-MOR RECONIZER™ is Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt developed by R-MOR. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Attack Surface Mapping, C2.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →