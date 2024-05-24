Check Point ThreatCloud AI Description

Check Point ThreatCloud AI is a threat intelligence platform that combines AI-powered threat detection with generative AI services. The platform leverages over 50 AI engines and big data collected from hundreds of millions of sensors to identify and prevent phishing, ransomware, DNS, and malware attacks. The system provides threat intelligence that detects both known and unknown threats, including zero-day attacks for which no indicators of compromise, signatures, or patches are available. Threat indicators are shared across the entire security infrastructure in under two seconds, covering clouds, mobile devices, IoT, networks, and endpoints. The platform includes Infinity Copilot, a generative AI assistant that automates security tasks and reduces task resolution time. The copilot assists with policy creation and updates, help desk ticket resolution, CVE protection verification, firewall and DLP rule suggestions, threat hunting, event investigation and analysis, and incident response playbook execution. ThreatCloud AI integrates with Check Point's Horizon XDR/XPR platform to provide extended prevention and response capabilities through AI-driven correlations across the security estate. The system offers multi-layered protection across endpoints, mobile devices, email, web, and networks.