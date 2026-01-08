CatchProbe ThreatWay Description

CatchProbe ThreatWay is a cyber threat intelligence sharing platform that collects, normalizes, and distributes threat data from multiple sources. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from over 100 different sources in real-time using API support or crawling processes. ThreatWay normalizes data from different sources and converts it into JSON and STIX formats for sharing via the TAXII protocol. The platform supports both inter-organizational and intra-organizational threat intelligence sharing, allowing organizations to create intelligence pools and share data between associated entities. The platform enriches threat intelligence data and stores it in a database that includes IP addresses, locations, service providers, domain names, WHOIS records, and DNS records. It performs IP and URL-based threat identification and cross-references relationships between similar threat data from different dates and sources. ThreatWay provides integration capabilities with SIEM and log management systems. The platform includes alerting and reporting functionality to support security operations. Organizations can configure the number of threat intelligence sources according to their specific requirements, with source-independent threat information that can be edited and processed.