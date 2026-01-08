CatchProbe ThreatWay
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support
CatchProbe ThreatWay
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if CatchProbe ThreatWay is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
CatchProbe ThreatWay Description
CatchProbe ThreatWay is a cyber threat intelligence sharing platform that collects, normalizes, and distributes threat data from multiple sources. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from over 100 different sources in real-time using API support or crawling processes. ThreatWay normalizes data from different sources and converts it into JSON and STIX formats for sharing via the TAXII protocol. The platform supports both inter-organizational and intra-organizational threat intelligence sharing, allowing organizations to create intelligence pools and share data between associated entities. The platform enriches threat intelligence data and stores it in a database that includes IP addresses, locations, service providers, domain names, WHOIS records, and DNS records. It performs IP and URL-based threat identification and cross-references relationships between similar threat data from different dates and sources. ThreatWay provides integration capabilities with SIEM and log management systems. The platform includes alerting and reporting functionality to support security operations. Organizations can configure the number of threat intelligence sources according to their specific requirements, with source-independent threat information that can be edited and processed.
CatchProbe ThreatWay FAQ
Common questions about CatchProbe ThreatWay including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CatchProbe ThreatWay is Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support developed by CatchProbe. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CTI, Data Enrichment, SIEM.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership