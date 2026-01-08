CatchProbe ThreatWay Logo

CatchProbe ThreatWay

Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CatchProbe ThreatWay is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CatchProbe ThreatWay Description

CatchProbe ThreatWay is a cyber threat intelligence sharing platform that collects, normalizes, and distributes threat data from multiple sources. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from over 100 different sources in real-time using API support or crawling processes. ThreatWay normalizes data from different sources and converts it into JSON and STIX formats for sharing via the TAXII protocol. The platform supports both inter-organizational and intra-organizational threat intelligence sharing, allowing organizations to create intelligence pools and share data between associated entities. The platform enriches threat intelligence data and stores it in a database that includes IP addresses, locations, service providers, domain names, WHOIS records, and DNS records. It performs IP and URL-based threat identification and cross-references relationships between similar threat data from different dates and sources. ThreatWay provides integration capabilities with SIEM and log management systems. The platform includes alerting and reporting functionality to support security operations. Organizations can configure the number of threat intelligence sources according to their specific requirements, with source-independent threat information that can be edited and processed.

CatchProbe ThreatWay FAQ

Common questions about CatchProbe ThreatWay including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CatchProbe ThreatWay is Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support developed by CatchProbe. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with CTI, Data Enrichment, SIEM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →