StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring Description

StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is a threat intelligence platform that provides continuous surveillance of the deep and dark web. The platform uses AI-based web crawling technology to collect data from various sources including hacker forums, black markets, leak blogs, and criminal sites. The incident monitoring module delivers real-time alerts on threats and security incidents posted on the dark web. The system monitors for early indicators of ransomware attacks, data breaches, and nation-targeted cyber threats. Alerts can be customized based on organizational requirements to notify users when relevant incidents are detected. The platform includes a Data Canvas feature that visualizes connections, patterns, and trends within collected data. The Darkweb Tracker offers a Darkweb Map feature that displays data containing IP addresses or GPS information on a world map for geographic visualization of threats. StealthMole supports API integration for connecting with other security systems. When combined with PAGO's MDR platform DeepACT, the threat intelligence data can be analyzed and acted upon for incident response. The platform is designed to enable proactive cyber risk management by providing visibility into underground threat activities.