ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring Description

ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring is a threat intelligence solution that monitors various online platforms for compromised credentials and data leaks. The platform scans dark web, deep web, forums, TOR networks, and Telegram groups to detect exposed credentials associated with organizational assets. The solution monitors credentials beyond email addresses, including usernames, passwords, API keys, and other sensitive data tied to organizational systems and applications. It focuses on cyber assets such as FQDNs, IPs, and botnet logs rather than limiting monitoring to domains and subdomains. The platform differentiates between public and private leaks, categorizing exposures found on readily accessible websites versus those hidden in restricted areas. This categorization helps organizations prioritize response efforts based on severity and potential impact. Each detected credential leak includes contextual information such as source, timestamp, and potential cleartext passwords. The solution provides comprehensive reports on credential leaks to support decision-making and defense strengthening. The platform offers automated infrastructure mapping to identify critical assets across the external attack surface. It identifies organizational asset owners and creates action plans for remediating vulnerable assets.