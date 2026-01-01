ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring Logo

ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring

Monitors dark web, forums, and Telegram for compromised credentials and leaks

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring Description

ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring is a threat intelligence solution that monitors various online platforms for compromised credentials and data leaks. The platform scans dark web, deep web, forums, TOR networks, and Telegram groups to detect exposed credentials associated with organizational assets. The solution monitors credentials beyond email addresses, including usernames, passwords, API keys, and other sensitive data tied to organizational systems and applications. It focuses on cyber assets such as FQDNs, IPs, and botnet logs rather than limiting monitoring to domains and subdomains. The platform differentiates between public and private leaks, categorizing exposures found on readily accessible websites versus those hidden in restricted areas. This categorization helps organizations prioritize response efforts based on severity and potential impact. Each detected credential leak includes contextual information such as source, timestamp, and potential cleartext passwords. The solution provides comprehensive reports on credential leaks to support decision-making and defense strengthening. The platform offers automated infrastructure mapping to identify critical assets across the external attack surface. It identifies organizational asset owners and creates action plans for remediating vulnerable assets.

ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ResilientX Credential Leak Monitoring is Monitors dark web, forums, and Telegram for compromised credentials and leaks developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, CTI, Credential Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →