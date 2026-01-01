Cyfirma DeCYFIR Logo

Cyfirma DeCYFIR is an External Threat Landscape Management (ETLM) platform that provides visibility into preemptive external threats through continuous monitoring and predictive intelligence. The platform operates on a 9-pillar framework covering multiple threat domains. The platform includes attack surface discovery and intelligence for IT and OT assets, identifying misconfigurations, cloud gaps, open ports, weak certificates, and exposed APIs. It provides vulnerability intelligence with real-time detection of weaknesses in applications, operating systems, and APIs, prioritizing threats based on adversary intent rather than traditional CVE scores alone. Brand and online exposure management monitors for impersonation, fraud, trademark infringement, rogue social media accounts, suspicious mobile apps, website defacement, and deepfakes. Digital risk and identity protection capabilities detect data leaks, cloud exposures, and executive threats. Third-party risk management assesses supply chain vulnerabilities. Situational awareness provides industry-specific and geo-targeted analysis of emerging threat trends. Predictive threat intelligence delivers insights into attacker motives, tactics, and timelines with early warnings tailored to customer industry and location. The platform includes threat adaptive awareness and training that evolves based on current threats, and sector-tailored deception intelligence with customized playbooks. The system correlates and attributes data from multiple sources to deliver personalized and prioritized insights, reducing noise through advanced filtering and analytics based on organizational context.

Cyfirma DeCYFIR is External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence developed by Cyfirma.

