Cyware Quarterback AI
Cyware Quarterback AI
Cyware Quarterback AI Description
Cyware Quarterback AI is a threat intelligence platform that operationalizes threat intelligence through automated ingestion, deduplication, enrichment, scoring, and sharing capabilities. The platform incorporates agentic AI workflows to accelerate threat intelligence actioning and response. The platform provides unified threat intelligence management that consolidates threat data from multiple sources into a single interface. It includes hyper-orchestration capabilities and AI-powered playbooks designed to automate threat response workflows. The solution enables threat intelligence sharing and collaboration across teams, suppliers, and communities to support collective defense initiatives. Organizations can consume and distribute threat intelligence across their security ecosystem through the platform. Cyware Quarterback AI integrates threat intelligence operations with security operations workflows to support threat detection, investigation, and response activities. The platform processes threat intelligence in real time to enable faster identification and mitigation of threats. The system includes capabilities for automated threat intelligence processing, including data normalization and contextualization. It provides mechanisms for distributing actionable intelligence to security tools and teams across the organization.
Cyware Quarterback AI FAQ
Common questions about Cyware Quarterback AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
