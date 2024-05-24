DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search Description

DigitalStakeout Data Breach Search is a search engine that enables investigators and security teams to identify sensitive information exposures across the surface, deep, and dark web. The tool indexes over 121 billion breach records as of September 2023, drawing from sources including Tor hidden services, I2P networks, public and private breach dumps, WikiLeaks, Pastebin-type services, malware bot logs such as Azorult, and Usenet discussions. The platform supports searches using multiple data types including Bitcoin addresses, credit card numbers, domains, email addresses, Ethereum addresses, IBAN, MAC addresses, UUIDs, phone numbers, SSNs, and URLs. The system automatically detects the selector type when users input search values. Search results provide structured breach metadata including breach ID, source origin, filename, last indexed date, and sanitized content excerpts. Full unsanitized records are available through support contact. The database is updated regularly with integrity checks for source reliability. The tool functions as a standalone search interface and can integrate with the DigitalStakeout XTI OSINT Platform for automated monitoring and open source intelligence workflows. With an XTI Monitor premium account, breach detection workflows can be automated. Access requires compliance with DigitalStakeout's Terms of Use and MSA, with unauthorized or personal searches prohibited.