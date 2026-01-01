Bitsight Cybersixgill Description

Bitsight Cybersixgill is a cyber threat intelligence platform that has been integrated into Bitsight's CTI solutions. The platform captures, processes, and alerts security teams to emerging threats, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and indicators of compromise (IOCs) as they surface. The platform provides real-time findings from common risk areas including compromised credentials, vulnerabilities, ransomware, and adversary activities. It transforms these findings into insights using Bitsight AI to help organizations anticipate and prepare for potential threats. Cybersixgill was acquired by Bitsight and now operates as part of Bitsight's Cyber Threat Intelligence product line. The platform maintains a separate login portal for legacy users while being integrated into Bitsight's broader security offerings. The solution focuses on providing actionable intelligence to help security teams move from reactive response to predictive threat management.