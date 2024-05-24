Filigran eXtended Threat Management Suite Description

Filigran eXtended Threat Management Suite (XTM) is a collection of open source platforms designed to provide threat intelligence management, adversary simulation, and governance, risk, and compliance capabilities. The suite consists of three main components: OpenCTI serves as a threat intelligence platform for managing an organization's threat landscape, enabling users to operationalize tactical and strategic threat intelligence. It provides capabilities for understanding current, potential, and unknown threats targeting the organization. OpenAEV functions as an adversary emulation and validation platform that allows organizations to test their defense systems through scenario design ranging from atomic testing to strategic assessments. It evaluates technical and human capabilities to prevent, detect, and react to threats while generating data-driven feedback. OpenGRC (in development) is designed for governance, risk management, and compliance, allowing CISOs and risk managers to transform static risk compliance assessments into dynamic metrics and actionable alerts. It aims to provide risk quantification based on threat profiles and security capabilities rather than generic benchmarks. The suite uses a threat-driven approach to integrate with existing cybersecurity ecosystems, including endpoint agents and CTI feeds. It provides a unified view of the threat landscape and enables de-siloed security operations by synchronizing intelligence-driven solutions to maintain updated risk levels.