Lookout Threat Intelligence Services
Lookout Threat Intelligence Services
Lookout Threat Intelligence Services Description
Lookout Threat Intelligence Services provides mobile-focused threat intelligence to security teams. The service delivers access to a proprietary mobile threat intelligence dataset collected from over 238 million monitored devices, 414 million scanned mobile apps, and 554 million analyzed URLs. The service includes access to the Lookout Research Console for on-demand visibility into threat actor behavior, malware samples, and research findings. Monthly Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) reports provide summaries of threats, attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by cybercriminals and nation-state actors. Organizations receive threat indicators through a MISP-compatible feed for integration with existing security tools. The service provides dedicated analyst hours for personalized guidance, tailored threat analysis, threat hunting workshops, and support in interpreting threat data. Mobile Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) capabilities enable post-breach forensic investigations to determine if mobile devices were compromised during attacks. The service can work independently or collaborate with third-party incident response vendors. Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) are delivered in STIX 2 format. Region-specific mobile threat data helps prioritize defense strategies for employees operating in high-risk countries. The service enables correlation of IOCs from traditional EDR platforms to identify shared infrastructure between desktop and mobile threats.
Lookout Threat Intelligence Services FAQ
Common questions about Lookout Threat Intelligence Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
