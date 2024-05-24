Zynap Threat Intelligence
AI-driven threat intel platform for preemptive security & attack prevention
Zynap Threat Intelligence
AI-driven threat intel platform for preemptive security & attack prevention
Zynap Threat Intelligence Description
Zynap Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered platform that aggregates and processes threat data from multiple internal and external sources to enable preemptive security operations. The platform transforms raw threat intelligence into actionable insights through automated correlation, prioritization, and workflow-driven remediation. The platform includes External Attack Surface Management (EASM) capabilities that provide automated reconnaissance and detection of changes in the external perimeter. It features an in-house malware sandbox for detonation-driven analysis with kernel-grade visibility and exact call tracing across multiple operating systems, extracting TTPs and IOCs from malware samples. Zynap provides threat actor and campaign intelligence with adversary behavior modeling, proactive remediation playbooks, and standards-aligned mapping. The vulnerability intelligence module offers context-driven prioritization, CVE enrichment, automated validation workflows, and offensive simulation capabilities. The platform monitors dark web sources, Telegram channels, and key forums to feed automated workflows. It includes AI-driven news analysis and threat trend forecasting with automated classification and recurring threat summaries. Credentials intelligence validates compromised credentials at scale with orchestrated neutralization workflows. Zynia Labs conducts proprietary threat research through targeted investigations into campaigns, actors, and malware, providing hands-on analysis of live threats. The platform supports threat intelligence, offensive security, and security operations use cases with automation across the cybersecurity lifecycle.
Zynap Threat Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Zynap Threat Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zynap Threat Intelligence is AI-driven threat intel platform for preemptive security & attack prevention developed by Zynap. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cyber Threat Intelligence, Dark Web Monitoring.
ALTERNATIVES
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
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