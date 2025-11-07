CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence Description
CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with information about cyber threats and adversaries. The platform delivers threat intelligence data to help security teams understand and track threat actors and their tactics. The service includes access to adversary intelligence that organizations can use to inform their security operations and threat hunting activities. The platform integrates with CrowdStrike's broader security ecosystem to provide context about threats detected across endpoints, cloud environments, and other security domains. CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence offers research and analysis on threat actors, campaigns, and attack methodologies. The platform provides intelligence feeds and data that can be consumed by security operations centers and integrated into security workflows. The service is designed to support threat hunting operations and enable security teams to proactively search for threats based on intelligence about adversary behaviors and techniques. Organizations can use the intelligence to enhance their detection capabilities and improve their understanding of the threat landscape. The platform is part of CrowdStrike's unified security platform and shares data with other CrowdStrike modules including endpoint security, cloud security, and SIEM capabilities.
