Google Threat Intelligence Description

Google Threat Intelligence is a threat intelligence platform that aggregates data from Google's threat insights, Mandiant's threat intelligence, and VirusTotal's threat database to provide organizations with visibility into threats targeting their infrastructure. The platform provides IOC enrichment capabilities with unified scoring that aggregates technical details to help prioritize SIEM alerts. It includes threat actor tracking with information on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to enable proactive defense configuration and threat hunting. The platform features a threat intelligence workbench that consolidates malware databases, analysis tools, and collaboration capabilities. Users can customize workflows with graphs, hunting results, rule sharing, and collections. It supports YARA hunting capabilities and crowdsourced detection rules for identifying threats and malicious activity. Google Threat Intelligence includes incident response and forensic investigation tools with technical pivoting capabilities, interactive graph visualizations, and access to indicators of compromise. The platform monitors external threats including exposed data, attack surface, brand impersonation, compromised credentials, and phishing attacks. The platform integrates Gemini AI to analyze datasets and surface threats relevant to specific risk profiles. Mandiant threat analysts provide consulting services including CTI training and expert support directly within the console.