ThreatBook Advanced Threat Intelligence (ATI) is a threat intelligence platform that provides security teams with adversary insights, vulnerability tracking, and malware analysis capabilities. The platform focuses on Asia-Pacific threat coverage while maintaining global threat visibility. The platform tracks over 200 APT groups and 1,000+ cybercrime groups, providing profiles that include motivations, tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and infrastructure details. It monitors 400,000+ vulnerabilities with risk scoring and exploit intelligence, and performs daily analysis of 2 million+ files from a repository of 6 billion+ malware samples. ThreatBook ATI delivers analyst-validated intelligence with reported 99.9% accuracy. The platform provides structured threat reports mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework and offers customizable dashboards for monitoring threats relevant to specific organizations, industries, or regions. Intelligence is updated with fresh indicators on an hourly basis, with 2,000+ IOCs updated daily. The platform includes detection engineering resources such as YARA rules, Sigma rules, Suricata rules, and Zeek scripts. It provides unified views of indicators of compromise (IOCs), passive DNS (PDNS), WHOIS data, and malware samples. The platform integrates with security infrastructure through APIs and STIX feeds, supporting connections to SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platforms, and firewalls. ThreatBook ATI combines AI-powered investigations with human analyst validation to reduce false positives and filter noise from threat data feeds.