ThreatQuotient ThreatQ Platform Description

ThreatQuotient ThreatQ Platform is a threat intelligence management system designed to aggregate, analyze, and operationalize threat data for security operations. The platform centers around the DataLinq Engine, which integrates data from multiple sources, formats, languages, vendors, and systems to support threat detection, investigation, and response workflows. The Threat Library functions as a centralized repository for threat detection and response data, storing and prioritizing information from previous detections, investigations, and incidents. The platform includes dynamic scoring capabilities that automatically prioritize internal and external intelligence based on configurable parameters. Smart Collections enable users to define specific data groups for categorization or automated actions based on variables and characteristics. The platform offers three main modules: Investigations for visualizing and documenting security incidents, TDR Orchestrator for security automation, and Data Exchange for data sharing and integration. The extensible data model allows organizations to introduce new data types and address custom use cases. ThreatQ Platform supports multiple use cases including auto enrichment, intelligence prioritization, EDR and NDR automated response, intelligence sharing, report authoring, alert triage, feed aggregation, threat hunting, and vulnerability prioritization.